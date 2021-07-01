Former FBI Special Agent in Charge 'shocked' by security failings at U.S. Capitol

'It became clear that there was a failing on the part of security, law enforcement in the Washington D.C. area,' 21-year FBI veteran Bernie Tolbert said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The FBI's former Special Agent in Charge in Buffalo says he was shocked to see what unfolded in Washington D.C. on Wednesday as law enforcement officers were pushed back and a crowd of people touting President Trump regalia stormed the U.S. Capitol.

"It isn't really something you expect to see in America," said Bernie Tolbert, Former Special Agent in Charge.

Tolbert likened the scenes to those in third world countries where democracy isn't the rule of law.

"Then it became clear that there was a failing on the part of security, law enforcement in the Washington D.C. area," he added.

Tolbert is a 21-year veteran of the FBI. He says while he has never planned a response involving a crowd as large as seen Wednesday, the same principles apply.

"First of all there, would have been a coming together or all the applicable agencies to do a threat assessment. ... What are our needs going to be? What do we have to protect in terms of people?" Tolbert told 2 On Your Side.

That discussion he added would have likely included U.S. Secret Service, ATF, and the FBI.

"My assessment ... is that they never anticipated that the crowd would try to go beyond that perimeter area they had set up where you could protest peacefully. Obviously they didn't expect they were going to try and storm the Capitol," Tolbert said.

But given the rhetoric and Wednesday's importance involving members of Congress, the Vice President, and the certification of electoral votes following a divisive and contested election, Tolbert believes U.S. Capitol Police simply failed in planning.

He believes there were enough signs to warrant more response.

"Yes [more law enforcement cooperation] should have been there and it wasn't and again the Capitol Police, who would be responsible in this case, who were responsible in this case, I think they just missed it. They clearly missed the boat," Tolbert exclaimed.

When asked about how D.C. law enforcement may reflect on Wednesday's unprecedented events when planning for Joe Biden's expected inauguration Tolbert added.

"They're going to redouble their efforts, you're going to see a high level of planning and I guess an overwhelming presence of law enforcement officials."

Inauguration Day is planned for January 20, 2021.