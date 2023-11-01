FAA: No domestic departures until later this morning amid outage

The FAA is scrambling to restore a critical system, saying operations across the National Airspace System are affected.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The FAA is telling airlines to pause domestic takeoffs until later this morning as it scrambles to fix a critical system, causing widespread delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for air travel regulations, confirmed through an advisory that its "NOTAM" system went offline shortly after 11 p.m. Eastern.

The NOTAM system is designed to provide pilots and air traffic controllers with critical information as it develops, including changes in weather or conditions at a certain airport.

The information in NOTAM advisories can be hundreds of pages for some flights, containing details about runway closures, bird hazards or low-altitude obstacles in a flight path.

It's unclear what happened to the system or when it will be restored.

In a tweet, the FAA said just before 7:30 a.m. Eastern that it has "ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information." An online Air Traffic Control operations plan referred to the pause as a "nationwide ground stop."

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

Earlier, the agency said some functionality was being restored, but that operations were not back to normal yet. It has not provided a timing estimate for restoration efforts.

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

United States Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the outage.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

Earlier Wednesday, United Airlines said it was temporarily delaying all domestic flights and waiting to learn more. American Airlines made a similar statement, adding that the outage "is impacting all flights including all carriers."

Nearly 3,600 flights were delayed within, into or out of the U.S. as of 8 a.m. Eastern, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Nearly 400 U.S. flights were cancelled.