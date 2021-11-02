Flight recorders, wreckage recovered from plane that crashed in ocean off Hawaii

The Boeing 737-200 cargo plane crashed into the waters off Oahu back in July.

WASHINGTON — The flight recorders and wreckage from a cargo jet that crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Oahu in July have been recovered, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday.

Investigators were able to recover all major components from the Boeing 737-200 cargo plane as it laid on an ocean shelf at a depth of about 350-450 feet.

Transair Flight 810 crashed into the waters off Oahu on July 2. Two pilots were the only people on board the plane, as they ditched it shortly after takeoff from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Both pilots were taken out of the water by rescuers and suffered serious injuries but both men survived, according to Hawaii News Now.

In July, the U.S. Coast Guard released dramatic night rescue video of the scene just after the crash showing the two pilots being plucked from the ocean south of Kalaeloa, Hawaii.

The @USCG and Honolulu Fire Department rescued two people from a downed Boeing 737 inter-island transport plane 2-miles south of Kalaeloa, Hawaii, Friday.



For story and video visit: https://t.co/Eya9cXX5Sy#BreakingNews #HappeningNow #News #USCG pic.twitter.com/Ywh7eY1ubR — USCG Hawaii Pacific (@USCGHawaiiPac) July 2, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Karin Evelyn previously told the Associated Press they received a report around 1:40 a.m. local time of a downed inter-island cargo plane. About an hour later, rescuers in a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the debris field and two people in the water, Evelyn said.

Air Traffic Control audio captured the moments before the crash. The pilot could be heard reporting back that the plane's number one engine was lost, and there was a fear that the second engine would be lost as well.

The flight was operated by a Boeing 737-275C(A) (MSN 21116), delivered first in 1975 to Pacific Western Airlines. It began operations for Transair in 2014. https://t.co/1qBnldxrw9 pic.twitter.com/HDPKTkPgnc — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 2, 2021

NTSB investigators discovered in July that the plane's fuselage had broken into two pieces, with both separating from the wings on impact.