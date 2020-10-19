Her chief of staff says the first lady has decided not to accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Melania Trump’s return to the campaign trail will have to wait.

Her chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19 but has a lingering cough.

Her last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio and she and the Republican president received their positive test results in early October.