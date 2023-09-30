Urgent alert issued by West Memphis Fire Department after large fire erupts at industrial warehouse

The West Memphis Fire Department urged citizens to avoid the area altogether and to "allow emergency services unobstructed access" to the scene.

The West Memphis Fire Department have issued an urgent alert after a large fire erupted on Saturday near I-40 on 1235 North 7th Street.

This is the location of a warehouse operated by cleaning product manufacturer "Awesome Products."

Police reportedly have blocked the road right at the I-40 exit.

BREAKING: Large fire happening now in West Memphis on Seventh St. near I-40. This is apparently some kind of industrial warehouse. Avoid this area. @ABC24Memphis pic.twitter.com/1pwwoF2Dqg — Trevor Birchett ⚡️ (@weathertrevor) September 30, 2023

"Our brave firefighters are working tirelessly to contain the situation and protect our community," a statement from the West Memphis Fire Department read. "Thank you for your cooperation during this challenging time."

🔥 🚨 Urgent Alert: Ongoing Large Structure Fire on 7th Street 🚨 🔥 Attention West Memphis residents and commuters: West... Posted by West Memphis Fire Department on Saturday, September 30, 2023

Posts on social media captured the smoke rising as early as 11 a.m., and the Tennessee Department of Transportation's (TDOT) camera near Missouri Street captured some of the smoke as well.

The National Weather Service reported that the smoke is not impacting visibility in the area as winds are coming from the northeast. Still, they said visibility could be affected if the fire continues. No hazmat has been reported, according to the National Weather Service.