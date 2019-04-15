A fire has broken out at the world-famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

Live footage of at the scene shows smoke billowing from the back roof of the cathedral. Several videos of the fire have been posted by onlookers on social media.

The cause of the fire, which began Monday evening, have not been determined. Authorities have said that it could be related to the 6 million-euro renovation project on the church, which is currently ongoing.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that Paris firefighters are on the scene trying to control the flames. She urged everyone to stay clear of the security perimeter. She said that city officials were in touch with the Catholic diocese in Paris regarding the situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the fire. He was expected to lay out his plan to address the citizen complaints that gave rise to the yellow vest protests that have rocked France since November.

President Trump also tweeted about the fire, calling it "horrible to watch."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.