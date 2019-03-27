The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned pet owners Tuesday to avoid three lots of Darwin's Natural Pet Products raw dog food after samples of the food tested positive for salmonella.

The lots are:

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on October 19, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on November 11, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on October 26, 2018

The FDA is advising anyone with these products to throw them away.

Salmonella can make pets sick, who can, in turn, pass the bacteria along to humans through their stool. If you think your pet might be sick, contact your veterinarian.