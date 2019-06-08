The FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people, including two children, at a popular California food festival, FBI officials announced during a press conference Tuesday.

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people with a Romanian-made AK-47-tyle rifle before killing himself.

Gilroy Chief of Police Scot Smithee said the suspect fired 39 rounds. Police fired a total of 18 rounds, and Legan was hit by police officers multiple times.

FBI Special Agent John Bennett said federal agents were still doing a thorough review of the gunman's digital media. They have not determined a motive at this point in the investigation, but Bennett said the shooter was exploring "violent ideologies."

Federal Agents are still determining what, if any ideologies the shooter settled on, who he may have been in contact with, if anyone had knowledge of his intentions and helped him and why he committed this specific violent act.

"I know nothing we say or do will bring back your loved ones, but I want you to know that everything law enforcement is doing from our methodical examination of our evidence, to our outreach to all of the victims and their families, to our ongoing investigation, everything is being done with you in our minds and we are very sorry for your loss," Bennett said.

Bennet also said FBI discovered several possible targets across the country on the shooter's digital media. The targets included religious institutions, federal buildings, court houses, political organizations from both parties and the garlic festival where the shooting occurred. Officials are in the process of notifying each group that may have been targeted.

A separate mass shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.

The FBI's move in Gilroy came as Keyla Salazar's family was set to hold a funeral mass Tuesday for the 13-year-old in San Jose.

Federal investigators have fewer tools and legal powers at their disposal in domestic terrorism cases than they do if they are up against someone tied to an international organization such as the Islamic State or al-Qaida.

Law enforcement officials conducting international terrorism investigations, for instance, can get a secret surveillance warrant to monitor the communications of a person they think may be an agent of a foreign power or terror group.

Similarly, the U.S. criminal code makes it a crime for anyone to lend material support to designated foreign terror organizations, including the Islamic State and al-Qaida, even if the investigation doesn't involve accusations of violence.

There's no domestic counterpart to that material support statute, meaning federal prosecutors must rely on hate crimes laws, weapons charges and other approaches that may not carry the terrorism label. Mere membership in, or support for, a white supremacist organization is not illegal.