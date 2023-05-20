Father of woman who fell from Grand Rapids hotel: 'My daughter was a good person'

Ronald Morgan, the victim's father, reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE to give an important message.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman died Saturday after falling from a hotel downtown Grand Rapids. Their father is speaking on what he hopes the community takes away from the tragedy.

The 36-year-old woman, identified by her father as Elizabeth Morgan, fell from several stories at the Canopy by Hilton, located on the corner of Ionia and Cherry Street around 9 a.m.

She was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Ronald Morgan, the victim's father, reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE to give an important message.

"The main thing I want to say is if people if you see or even suspect someone is struggling with mental health, say something to them, or to someone else who can help them," said Morgan. "Because it doesn't matter if it ruins the relationship with that person or not."

He said his daughter did battle mental health issues he believed may have been propelled by some of their family rejecting them for being gay, but that they were so many other things, including a social worker.

"My daughter was a good person who liked to help people," he said. "She accepted everyone."

He says they were estranged, so he was unable to see a Facebook post she made the night before.

It's why he said he felt it was necessary to reach out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE and to share with people the importance of taking mental health seriously, saying something when you see something and accepting everyone for what they are — human.

"Don't say 'oh, I'll wait till tomorrow, or I'll wait until the next day,' respond to it now. You might save someone's life or somebody else's life," he said.

