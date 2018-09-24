The fall season is always a special time for TV fans, with the return of series favorites and the premiere of new shows that could become the next big thing.

Monday, Sept. 24

Bull (CBS)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Magnum P.I.(CBS)

Manifest (NBC)

Mr. Inbetween (FX)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

The Resident (Fox)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

FBI(CBS)

Lethal Weapon (Fox)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

New Amsterdam(NBC)

The Gifted (Fox)

This Is Us (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

A Million Little Things (ABC)

American Housewife (ABC)

Empire (Fox)

Modern Family (ABC)Single Parents (ABC)

Star (Fox)

Survivor (CBS)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 27

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Mom (CBS)

Murphy Brown (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The Good Place (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 28

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Hawaii Five-O (CBS)

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

MacGyver (CBS)

The Cool Kids (Fox)

Saturday, Sept. 29

48 Hours (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 30

60 Minutes (CBS)

America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Family Guy (Fox)

God Friended Me (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Monday, Oct. 1

Happy Together (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 3

Criminal Minds (CBS)

SEAL Team (CBS)

Station 19 (ABC)

Thursday, Oct. 4

Superstore (NBC)

Will & Grace (NBC)

Friday, Oct. 5

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Into the Dark (Hulu)

Speechless (ABC)

Sunday, Oct. 7

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Shark Tank (ABC)

uesday, Oct. 9

The Flash (CW)

Black Lightning (CW)

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Riverdale (CW)

All American (CW)

Friday, Oct. 12

Blindspot (NBC)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)

Dynasty (CW)

The Romanoffs (Amazon)

Light as a Feather (Hulu)

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix)

Sunday, Oct. 14

Charmed (CW)

Supergirl (CW)

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)

Monday, Oct. 15

Arrow (CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Black-ish (ABC)

Splitting Up Together (ABC)

The Conners (ABC)

The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

The Rookie (ABC)

Thursday, Oct. 18

Supernatural (CW)

Friday, Oct. 19

Wanderlust (Netflix)

Monday, Oct. 22

DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW)

Thursday, Oct. 25

Legacies (CW)

Friday, Oct. 26

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)

Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Sunday, Oct. 28

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (Netflix)

Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Friday, Nov. 2

House of Cards (Netflix)

Sunday, Nov. 4

Outlander (Starz)

Friday, Nov. 16

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Sunday, Nov. 18

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Monday, Nov. 19

The Little Drummer Girl (AMC)

Friday, Dec. 21

Marvel's Runaways (Hulu)

