Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. has voluntarily recalled some of its eye drops and ointments over concerns regarding product sterilization. All of the products recalled are manufactured and labeled exclusively for either Walgreens or Walmart.
Walgreens products recalled
Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing
Lot number: 19096
Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment
Lot number: TCI
Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment
Lot numbers: 19105 and 19050
Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing
Lot number: TDB
More information on these Walgreens products can be found here.
Walmart products recalled
Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack
Lot numbers: 17196, 17292, 17355, 19040
Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops
Lot numbers: 19128, 19009, 19003, 19034, 19060, 19061, 18252, 18058, 18224, 18152, 18159, 18091, 18090, 18069
Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment
Lot numbers: SAJ, SFE, SIA, RIE, REH, RAD, TAH, TDD
Equate Comfort Gel Lubricant Eye Gel Twin Pack
Lot numbers: 17384, 17259, 19002, 19041, 18222, 18084
Equate Restore PM Nighttime Lubricant Eye Ointment
Lot numbers: SKG, SHK, SHJ, SEC, SCB, SBC, RLB, RBB, RHR, RFK, RAB, TAD, TAQ, TBI, TDB, QHE, QJD, SGE
Equate Night & Day Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Pack
Lot numbers: KT19146, KT18133, KT18194, KT18129
Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack
Lot numbers: 19137 and 19022
Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free
Lot numbers: 19015, 19117, 18080, 18111
Equate Support Moisture Lubricant Eye Drops
Lot numbers: 19011, 18052, 18266, 18178, 17385
Support Harmony Lubricant Eye Drops
Lot number: 17290
More information on these Walmart products can be found here.
Non-sterile products intended to be sterile can result in infections or even death.
Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc. by phone at 1-800-258-2471 or by email at otcdruggist@aol.com.