Everything coming and leaving Netflix in September 2020

WASHINGTON — Netflix has released its full list of new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in September, offering customers more ways to fill free time they may have from canceled plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There's a lot of original content coming to the streaming service. Four new comedy specials featuring stand-up comedian, actor and “Last Comic Standing” winner Felipe Esparza, multi-award-winning comedian Michael McIntyre, Michelle Buteau, and Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha.
Netflix is adding 13 new documentaries featuring profiles of legendary coaches, the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation, the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster and more.
New original movies include "The Devil All The Time," "Enola Holmes," featuring "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown, "Freaks – You're One of Us" and "The Paramedic."
Additional non-original content available for streaming pleasure includes the three "Back to the Future" films, "Magic Mike," all six seasons of the show "Sister, Sister," "Pineapple Express" and the final season of NBC's show "The Good Place."
However, fans need to say goodbye to shows and movies too. The three "Jurassic Park" movies, "Dear John," "Schindler's List" (which was added to Netflix in July) and all seven seasons of "Once Upon A Time" will be removed by the end of the month.
Netflix said it has more than 193 million subscribers in over 190 countries.
You can see a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September below.
Coming to Netflix in Sept. 2020
September 1
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Glory
Grease
La Partita / The Match -- NETFLIX FILM
Magic Mike
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Muppets
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Chef's Table: BBQ -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You're One of Us -- NETFLIX FILM
September 3
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love, Guaranteed -- NETFLIX FILM
Young Wallander -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 4
Away -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I'm Thinking of Ending Things -- NETFLIX FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
September 7
Midnight Special
My Octopus Teacher -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Record of Youth -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 8
September 9
Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give -- NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Línea: Shadow of Narco -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mignonnes / Cuties -- NETFLIX FILM
The Social Dilemma -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10
The Babysitter: Killer Queen -- NETFLIX FILM
The Gift: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Greenleaf: Season 5
September 11
The Duchess -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Family Business: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends: Seasons 1-8
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2 becoming Pokémon experts!
Se busca papá / Dad Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM
September 15
America's Book of Secrets: Season 2
Ancient Aliens: Season 3
Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Michael McIntyre: Showman -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Pawn Stars: Season 2
The Rap Game: Season 2
The Smurfs 2
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Universe: Season 2
September 16
Baby: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Challenger: The Final Flight -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Criminal: UK: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Devil All The Time -- NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 9 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Paramedic -- NETFLIX FILM
Signs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 17
Dragon’s Dogma -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Last Word -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 18
American Barbecue Showdown -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous
Ratched -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 21
A Love Song for Latasha -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 22
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kiss the Ground
The Playbook -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 23
September 24
The Chef Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 25
A Perfect Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Country-Ish- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasty C
The School Nurse Files -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sneakerheads -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 26
The Good Place: Season 4
September 27
Bad Teacher
Van Helsing: Season 4
September 28
Whose Vote Counts, Explained
September 29
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
September 30
American Murder: The Family Next Door -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving Netflix in Sept. 2020
September 4
Christopher Robin
September 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
September 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
The Forgotten
September 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
September 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
September 16
The Witch
September 17
Train to Busan
September 20
Sarah's Key
September 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
September 22
20 Feet From Stardom
September 26
The Grandmaster
September 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
September 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno