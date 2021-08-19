Ed Sheeran says new 'coming of age' album coming in October

My 4th studio album ‘=‘ comes out October 29th, and is available to preorder today on all platforms, cd, vinyl and cassette. I started writing and recording this album June 2017. Its been a long, long process. I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record. I’ve never been more proud of a body of work, or more excited/nervous for you all to hear it. The next song off of it is called Visiting Hours, which I finished for my friend Michael who sadly passed away this year. If you preorder the album you get this song with it, but it’s also on all platforms from now too. Lots more music to come, but for now I hope you are as excited as me for this album. ‘=‘ everywhere from October 29th x