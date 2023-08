M5.1 earthquake rattles Southern California as Hurricane Hilary nears

According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered in Ventura County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake has struck Ventura County. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 2:41 p.m. Sunday

It was centered about 4.3 miles southeast of the city of Ojai. There are no immediate reports of damage. The National Weather Service there is no Tsunami threat expected for southern California.

People reported feeling the earthquake as far as Long Beach and the Los Angeles areas.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the earthquake was preceded by a small foreshock sequence, the largest being M2.5, that started Saturday morning.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE: Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.