Political animals: Dog, goat mayors in Vermont raise thousands of dollars for playground

Lincoln the goat helped raise $10,000 for playground renovations, but successor Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has raised the bar.

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Editor's note: The related video above was published Nov. 3.

A goat and a dog who were each elected mayor have helped raise money to renovate a Vermont community playground.

The oddball idea of pet mayor elections to raise money to rehabilitate the playground and to help get local kids civically involved came from a local town manager.

In 2018, Fair Haven residents elected Lincoln the goat as its honorary mayor. Lincoln helped raise about $10,000 while the current mayor, Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has raised $20,000, Town Manager Joe Gunter told the Rutland Herald. The town chipped in another $20,000.

Murfee’s owner, Linda Barker, said that when she was talked into having Murfee get involved in politics, she thought it would be easy to raise money through T-shirts. Then the pandemic struck.

So she shifted to masks. She's made nearly 1,000 of them, and will be making another round of them for Valentine's Day. She raised more than $5,000 from the masks and a similar amount from basket raffles.

The town was also recently awarded a $50,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, she said.

Murfee is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and therapy dog by trade. Now he can add a new line on his resume: Mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont.https://t.co/yo4TLX6Mzj — Jeff Frediani (@SF_JeffF) March 4, 2020

Ironically, the honorary mayor is not welcome on the playground. Barker said there's a "no dogs allowed" sign.