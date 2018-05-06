Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York City Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirm to the Associated Press.

Authorities believe her death was an apparent suicide.

Back in 1993, Kate Brosnahan Spade, a former accessories editor at mademoiselle, set out to design the perfect handbag, according to her company's website. That mission led to their first New York City shop in 1996 and eventually it grew to become a global design powerhouse.

Kate Spade, a Kansas City native, was 55 years old.

