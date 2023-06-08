Man charged with murder, accused of running stop sign before crashing into golf cart, killing 3

Daniel Rivera was arrested and charged with three counts of felony murder, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Hours after the crash, the driver of the SUV that hit the golf cart was charged with three counts of murder, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Towne Lake Parkway in the Cypress area.

According to authorities, Daniel Rivera was driving a black Cadillac Escalade and he ran a stop sign before crashing into the golf cart at the intersection. Three men were in the golf cart at the time -- Jacob Wnuk and Fraser Anderson were pronounced dead at the scene and Christopher Scandridge was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, too.

Three people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, including a woman and a juvenile. Gonzalez said the juvenile was OK and handed over to relatives. The man and woman in the SUV were taken to an area hospital with what Gonzalez said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Later Sunday evening, HCSO announced that Rivera had been arrested and charged with murder. They said he had been drinking alcohol before the crash and was intoxicated.

Here's an update provided by Gonzalez and HCSO Major Susan Cotter before the third man died: