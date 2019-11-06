Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering in Boston from a two-hour exploratory surgery after being shot at a bar in his native Dominican Republic.

Ortiz spokesman Leo López told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ortiz is expected to stay in intensive care for at least 48 hours.

Ortiz was flown to Boston on Monday in an air ambulance provided by the Red Sox after doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine. López said the 43-year-old athlete's liver was also damaged in Sunday night's shooting.

The Red Sox released a statement Tuesday morning from Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, that said David is "stable, awake, and resting comfortably" in the ICU.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time," Tiffany Ortiz said in her statement.

Police have said the driver of the motorcycle carrying the gunman was captured and beaten by a crowd of people at the bar. The gunman has not been arrested, and police say they do not yet have a motive.