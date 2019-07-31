Republican party representatives in Pennsylvania have reportedly removed a dartboard from a booth at a county fair that included images of four Democratic congresswomen known colloquially as "The Squad." Fairgoers were concerned it sent a message of violence toward the women at a family event, but the county GOP chairman said it was meant in fun.

The four progressive Democrats are Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY; Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; and Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

While he did not mention them by name, it's widely believed these four women are the ones President Donald Trump called out on Twitter two weeks ago for their criticisms of the government. Trump indicated the women "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" (three of the four were born in the U.S. and Omar, who immigrated from Somalia as a child, is a U.S. citizen) and said they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Critics have equated the statement toward the women of color to the phrase, "Go back where you came from" -- a racist trope.

The dartboard in the Republican booth at the Fayette County Fair showed images of each of the four women at different positions on the board.

“It was all in total fun, there was no malice involved,” Fayette County GOP Chairman Bill Kozlovich told KDKA. “You got to have a little fun. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, we’re still one group and we should be getting together.”

A Republican state representative denounced the dartboard.

"Disagreement over issues is the basis of our republic and part of a healthy democracy, but when that disagreement veers into anything that can be seen as promoting violence against others, it is simply unacceptable," Rep. Matthew Dowling wrote in a statement to KDKA.

Fairgoer Trinette Cunningham said it didn't matter if this was in a Republican or a Democrat booth. She said it was inappropriate for a family event.

“When you have faces of women on a dartboard, I just think that sends the wrong message on so many different levels, violence against women, the whole question of racism comes in,” Cunningham said.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party also released a statement calling out the dartboard that it said was meant to "simulate violence against Congresswomen of color."

The dartboard has been replaced with an American flag.

Also in the booth was a cornhole game in which photos of prominent Democrats including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The photos were cut so that the holes were in the place of their mouths. Those playing the game can throw a stuffed sock into the holes -- figuratively telling those lawmakers to "put a sock in it."

Kozlovich says the cornhole game, which has been around for years, will remain.