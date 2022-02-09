COVID blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant

The company warned that the protests could have widespread implications for the North American auto industry.

TORONTO, ON — Truck blockades of Canada’s capital and U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit, have forced the shutdown of a Ford plant.

Canada has been beset in recent weeks by protests against COVID-19 restrictions and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada-bound traffic was halted at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving.

Ford says parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule.