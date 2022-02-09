x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

COVID blockade in Canada shuts down Ford plant

The company warned that the protests could have widespread implications for the North American auto industry.
Credit: AP
Cones block an entrance to the Ambassador Bridge entrance to Canada from Detroit on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry Tuesday about the economic effects of disruptive demonstrations after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked by truckers protesting vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. (Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — Truck blockades of Canada’s capital and U.S. border crossings, including the economically vital bridge to Detroit, have forced the shutdown of a Ford plant.

The company warns the protests could have widespread implications for the North American auto industry.

Canada has been beset in recent weeks by protests against COVID-19 restrictions and against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Canada-bound traffic was halted at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving.

Ford says parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule.

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles

In Other News

Super Bowl 56: Fast facts