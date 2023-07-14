Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies

Colorado hit three home runs in Friday night's win over New York.

DENVER — Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado's three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2 on Friday night.

In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, the slumping Yankees got off to a fast start with Giancarlo Stanton's two-run homer but then fizzled at offense-friendly Coors Field.

Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back. The Yankees (49-43) are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt on June 3, hitting a major league-low .219. They have been held to two runs or fewer in 12 of those games.

New York is tied for last place in the AL East this late in a season for the first time since Aug. 23, 1992.

Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the National League-worst Rockies. Gomber (8-7) threw six innings and lowered his ERA from 6.30 to 6.19. Among 62 qualified pitchers, only Jordan Lyles is higher at 6.42.

Stanton followed Gleyber Torres’ game-opening single with a 455-foot homer, but Gomber gave up just four hits and did not allow a run over his final five innings.

Stanton has 11 homers in 24 games at Colorado, including a 504-footer with Miami on Aug. 6, 2016, that is tied for the longest in Coors Field history.

Rodón (0-2) permitted four hits, struck out six and walked two. The left-hander, who threw 88 pitches and touched 97 mph with his fastball, missed the first three months of the season with forearm and back injuries.

Brenton Doyle’s two-out, two-run double capped a three-run second inning against Rodón for a 3-2 lead. After C.J. Cron walked and Grichuk singled with one out, Ezequiel Tovar drove in Colorado's first run with a single.

Tovar leads rookie shortstops with 46 RBIs.

Grichuk homered in the fourth, and Bryant hit a two-run drive off Michael King for a 6-2 lead in the seventh. Jones launched a 469-foot homer in the eighth.

Gomber twice got out of trouble while nursing slim leads. He got Harrison Bader to pop out with two on and two out in the third inning while holding a 3-2 lead, and he stranded Stanton at third after his opposite-field fly ball dropped for a double to open the sixth. Gomber has given up 22 homers, tied for most in the majors.

Torres had three hits.

DJ RETURNS

New York 3B DJ LeMahieu received a standing ovation in his return to Coors Field, his first game in Colorado since 2018 when he helped the Rockies to their most recent playoff appearance before signing with the Yankees as a free agent.

“He exemplifies the definition of a winning player,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “He cared about winning as much as anybody I’ve been around.”

"It's a special place, for sure." The New York @Yankees are in town this weekend, which also means the return of former #Rockies favorite DJ LeMahieu to Coors Field ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/72XfRTzuGr — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) July 14, 2023

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Judge (toe ligament) took batting practice and ran in the outfield before the game. … LHP Nestor Cortes (shoulder) is expected to throw to hitters Monday in Anaheim, California, and if all goes well he will likely begin a rehab assignment, manager Aaron Boone said. Cortes is eligible to return from the 60-day IL on Aug. 3. … OF Greg Allen began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa. … INF Jake Lamb signed a minor league contract and was assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (right shoulder subluxation) was placed on the injured list Friday after getting hurt Sunday. There is no timetable for his return, but he is expected to pitch again this season. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (elbow) is to undergo Tommy John surgery after having a setback during a throwing session Saturday, Black said. … LHP Brent Suter (oblique) is to make a rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque. … RHP Tyler Kinley (shoulder) is to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Spokane on Tuesday. … LHP Tommy Doyle and INF/OF Michael Toglia were promoted from Albuquerque.

CASEY AT THE BAT RACK

Casey made his debut as Yankees hitting coach after Dillon Lawson was fired following a 7-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt (4-6, 4.40 ERA) will oppose RHP Connor Seabold (1-6, 6.65) in the middle game of the series Saturday. Schmidt has won his last two decisions and has a 2.85 ERA in his past nine starts. Seabold has given up 24 runs in his last four starts.