Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Colonel Sanders will be fulfilling his professed childhood dream on Friday as he joins the cast of the popular soap opera General Hospital.

George Hamilton will be playing the Colonel for the surprise visit. Hamilton made his first Colonel appearance in 2016 as the Extra Crispy Colonel, according to an Entertainment Weekly article.

On Tuesday, the show tweeted out a video teasing the “top secret guest star” for Friday’s show.

Friday’s guest star is so top secret, Spinelli had to encrypt this message. #GH55 pic.twitter.com/zt8Ev06sow — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 3, 2018

It has since been confirmed by the fried chicken company’s Twitter account.

According to the EW article, the momentous occasion marks National Fried Chicken Day and is meant to celebrate the finger lickin’ good holiday.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA