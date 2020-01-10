Chrissy Teigen, John Legend lose baby in pregnancy complication

The couple said they named the baby Jack.

Host and model Chrissy Teigen announced on social media that her pregnancy was lost after complications Wednesday.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, posted a message about the tragedy on their social media accounts along with a photo of Teigen in the hospital. Beyond this post, they did not elaborate on what happened.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It wasn't enough.

We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayer. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

The couple announced the pregnancy last month by showing off Teigen's baby bump at the end of Legend's music video.