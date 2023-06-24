HFD: 12 people, including children, taken to the hospital after too much chlorine was put in west Houston pool

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

HOUSTON — Twelve people, including several children, were taken to the hospital Saturday after too much chlorine was put into a pool in west Houston, according to firefighters.

This happened just before 5 p.m. at a lazy river pool at Club Westside, which is on Wilcrest Drive and Briar Forest Drive.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown. Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.