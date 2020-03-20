Children's boots sold exclusively online by Zulily are under recall because they contain amounts of lead that exceed federal standards.

The recall involved 3,200 units of Lilly of New York-branded children’s winter boots, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

They were sold in children’s sizes 5 through 10 in the following colors and style numbers:

Aqua (53325)

Black with glitter (53323)

Black with green (53317)

Purple with black (53324)

The lined boots have a Velcro closure and rubber soles. Lilly and the style number appear on the inside of the shoe’s tongue.

They were sold at Zulily.com from November 2019 through January 2020 for between $35 and $40.

Owners are urged to immediately take the boots away from children and contact Lilly of New York for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of similar value.

Lilly of New York can be called toll-free at 888-359-1322 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or emailed at LNY.recall@gmail.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it has identified no level of lead in blood that would be safe for children.

"Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected," the CDC says.