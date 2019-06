CHICAGO — City officials in Chicago and Los Angeles declared Friday night that their local police departments will not participate in an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundup of migrant families who have been ordered out the country.

ICE agents have been directed by President Donald Trump to conduct pre-dawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to published reports.

In a statement released Friday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has directed the Chicago Police Department to terminate ICE access to its databases related to federal immigration enforcement activities. She says Superintendent Eddie Johnson confirms the order has been carried out.

Lightfoot said she has spoken to ICE officials in Chicago and voiced her objection to any roundup of migrant families.

In her statement, Lightfoot said Chicago "will always be a welcoming city and a champion for the rights of our immigrant and refugee communities."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a statement saying that L.A. law enforcment "will never participate" in such raids, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times federal agents plan to target about 140 people in the Southern California area.