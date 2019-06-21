Frozen blackberries sold at Walmart and Save-A-Lot stores in select states have been recalled because they could be contaminated with Norovirus.

Alma Pak of Alma, Georgia is recalling four lots of the frozen blackberries, the company said in an announcement. It says the Food and Drug Administration came back with tests that were positive for norovirus.

Great Value Frozen Blackberries in 16-ounce bags were sold at Walmart stores in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. Here are the lot numbers and expiration dates to look for:

AP1555 - 1/25/2021

AP1640 - 3/07/2021

AP1644 - 4/08/2021

RELATED: WinCo recalls Frozen Red Raspberries that may have norovirus contamination

Tipton Grove Frozen Mixed Berries in 12 ounce bags were sold at Save-A-Lot stores in Florida, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee and Wisconsin. The lot number is AP1700 and the expiration dates are 4/22/2021, 4/23/2021 and 4/24/2021.

The berries have been removed from store shelves, but they may still be in the freezers of people who bought them. Customers are urged to throw them away or return them for a full refund.

No illnesses have been reported in relation to this recall, the company said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says norovirus very contagious and can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. In addition to eating foods contaminated with norovirus, you can contract it by putting your fingers in your mouth after touching objects contaminated with norovirus. You can also contract through direct contact with someone who is infected.