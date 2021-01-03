Chadwick Boseman's wife delivers powerful Golden Globes acceptance speech

"He would thank God," Taylor Simone Ledward said. "He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

WASHINGTON — The most emotional moment of the 2021 Golden Globe Award came when the widow of Chadwick Boseman, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture on his behalf.

"He would thank God," Ledward said. "He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

Through tears, Ledward added: “I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love.”

Boseman unexpectedly passed away on August 28, 2020, of colon cancer. It was a shock to the world that the "Black Panther" and "42" star had been diagnosed and battled the cancer for four years before his death.

In the Netflix film, which was the last movie Boseman appeared in, he played an ambitious trumpeter named Levee who aims to launch himself with his own updated version of the songs of Ma Rainey, the powerhouse blues singer played by Viola Davis.

“He would say something beautiful," Ledward said during the acceptance speech. " Something that amplifies that little voice inside you telling you to keep going.”

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/uz20f1kPHi — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 1, 2021

Those watching at home turned to social media to react to Ledward's heartfelt message.

