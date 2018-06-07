As the summer heat waves begin, people are willing to pay more for a home that has air conditioning. Zillow reports 66.1 percent of homes listed or sold in the past year had central air conditioning. Those that sold did so for 2.5 percent more than comparable homes that did not have central air.

The hotter it gets, the more that people are willing to pay. Zillow says places like San Antonio, Detroit, and Cincinnati pay 5.5 percent more for central air.

It would be a sin not to have air conditioning in Las Vegas. There, 99.1 percent of homes on the market in the past year had central air conditioning. Phoenix, Houston, Orlando, Indianapolis, Austin, and Columbus, Ohio, are also among cities where over 90 percent of homes listed and sold had central AC.

Zillow says one big reason buyers are willing to pay more for AC is that many rentals don't have it as an option.

But some cities with highly competitive housing markets, like Seattle and Los Angeles, are bucking the trend. Zillow says the struggle to get into a home there outweighs the demand for central air conditioning.

