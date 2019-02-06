As the birthday of the late chef Anthony Bourdain approaches later this month, friends and fellow celebrity chefs Eric Ripert and Jose Andres proposed an official day in his honor.

The duo posted a video on Instagram urging everyone to celebrate the late chef’s birthday on June 25 with the hashtag #BOURDAINDAY.

“On this day we will celebrate the Life, Legacy & Birthday of our Dear Friend Anthony. Wherever you are & whoever you’re with, on 06/25 join @chefjoseandres & I by taking a moment to post & share your tributes & memories of Anthony using #BourdainDay & wish him Peace, Love and a very Happy Birthday on his journey,” the post read.

Wine pitchers in hand, the chefs cheered to the memory of Bourdain and called on the public to do the same using the hashtag.

Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61 in June 2018.