When a special family needed help on a Reno interstate, the law was there to help.

According to a Facebook post from the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was "first on scene for a family in need" - two Canada geese and nine goslings.

The birds had gotten themselves onto the inside lane of Interstate 580 near Neil Road around noon Wednesday, said Bob Harmon of the sheriff's office. Eventually, Reno Police and Nevada Highway Patrol also showed up to herd the birds across the freeway to safety. Drivers along the freeway were helpful, stopping for the birds, Harmon said.

The law cut the birds some slack, letting them go the wrong way down the Neil Road onramp. Officers shepherded the birds about a quarter-mile away to a field, Harmon said.

