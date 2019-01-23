Carrie Underwood gave birth to her second child on Monday, the country singer said on Instagram.

His name is Jacob Bryan Fisher, and Underwood said he was born "in the wee hours of the morning on Monday," Jan. 21.

"His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good...," said Underwood in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Photos showed Underwood's husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, and Underwood cradling their newborn. She also shared a photo of her 3-year-old son Isaiah holding Jacob with his dad's help.

Underwood revealed that she was expecting in August.