How you can help build a 6-foot-tall LEGO brick at the National Building Museum

WASHINGTON — The National Building Museum needs your help building a 6-foot-tall, 610-pound LEGO brick.

The museum is currently hosting the Brick City exhibit through the spring of 2025. The exhibit focuses on architecture from cities around the world, all of which are recreated by U.K.-based artist Warren Elsmore using LEGO bricks.

Visitors can take a LEGO tour across all seven continents, including lively streetscapes from Cartagena, Colombia; Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans; intricate temples from India to Mexico; and imaginative castles from medieval Japan to modern Las Vegas. The centerpiece of the exhibit is London’s St. Pancras Station, measuring 12 feet long and built from over 180,000 standard LEGO bricks.

The National Building Museum will be hosting an event where people can come help artist Rocco Buttliere construct a 6-foot-tall LEGO brick, which will then be displayed as part of the Brick City exhibit. The two-day event will be held on July 29 and 30.

The museum says the LEGO brick will be made up of 610 pounds of LEGO bricks and requires lots of helping hands.