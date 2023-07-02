The Tunnel5Fire in southeast Skamania County, near Underwood, Washington, has grown to about 75 acres and prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders.

UNDERWOOD, Wash. — A fast-growing brush fire near Underwood in southeast Skamania County, Washington, across the Columbia River from Hood River in Oregon, has prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders by Skamania County Sheriff's Office. The fire had grown to about 125 acres as of 3:46 p.m. and is threatening about 100 structures. It was previously at 75 acres around 2:04 p.m., Washington fire officials reported.

SCSO says, those under an evacuation order are being directed to the Skamania County Fairgrounds where Red Cross will be on site. Law officials have been going door to door to alert community members.

The fire is burning near the Spring Creek Fish Hatchery on SR 14, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews were redirecting traffic Sunday morning.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders were activated for Cook-Underwood Road, within a two-mile radius of the fire. Sign up for evacuation notices here

At approximately 11:19 a.m., SCSO received multiple reports of a fire near Milepost 61 on State Route 14. Multiple agencies have responded including Skamania County Fire District 3, Skamania County Fire District 1, Klickitat County Fire District 3, White Salmon Fire, Department of Natural Resources, and United States Forest Service.

Washington fire officials says, it's unclear how many structures have been lost and the origin of the fire is still under investigation.

Air assets have also been deployed, utilizing both water and fire retardant.

Here’s a look at the fire in Skamania County as we head into Hood River. Level 3 evacuations, that means go now. Evacuees can meet at the Skamania County Fairgrounds. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/7XeSDzQTw3 — Ashley Grams (@AshleyGramsNews) July 2, 2023

Here's what the evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 3 Notice - Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.



