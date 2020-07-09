Bruce Williamson, former lead singer for The Temptations, dies at 49

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," Williamson's son said in a Facebook post.

WASHINGTON — Bruce Williamson, the former lead singer for the Motown group The Temptations, has died, according to a Facebook post from his son. He was 49.

"There's no words in the world that can express how I feel right now," said Bruce Alan Williamson Jr.'s post on Monday. "I love you Daddy thank you for being awesome thank you for being loving thank you for being Who You Are I pray to God and we will meet again. I love you Daddy

R.I.H KING WILLIAMSON."

The Compton, California native joined The Temptations in 2006 and continued with the group through 2015, according to People. He replaced G.C. Cameron.

The members of The Temptations have changed over the years, but the group is best known for its 60s hits like “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.”

Describing Williamson in 2014, The New York Times called him a man who was light on his feet and “full-throated with gospel timing,” applauding him for his vocal technique and complimenting the way he could sound both forceful and desperate in a song like “(I Know) I’m Losing You.”