A Brazilian gang leader who tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter when she visited him has been found dead in his cell, according to Brazil officials.

Officials told BBC that Clauvino de Silva had died by suicide. The state prison service, SEAP told The Guardian that officers found his body Tuesday morning. Silva had tried to escape on Saturday.

Prison officials said that Silva's nervousness when trying to leave the prison tipped them off to his escape. Silva was serving a 73-year sentence. His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail.

Rio's State Secretary of Prison Administration released photos showing da Silva in a silicon girl's mask and long dark-haired wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.

Authorities say da Silva was part of the leadership of the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil that controlled drug trafficking in a large part of Rio.