A group of women whose husbands are Border Patrol officers have invited Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit the southern border in McAllen, Texas.

Jill Demanski wrote in a Facebook post addressed to Pelosi last week. "You don't need to bring any security detail," she said. "Our husbands/boyfriends/fiances/wives/significant others are actually very good at their jobs, thank goodness! And since you see no threat here, I'm sure you can just make a quick flight down here alone."

The post has since gotten more than 2,000 shares on Facebook. In the post, Demanski said that the letter was written on behalf of the "Wives of the RGV (Rio Grande Valley) Border Patrol."

Demanski and Renea Perez, another wife of a Border Patrol officer appeared on "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss the letter.

"I felt that it was really important that our leaders come here and see what's happening first hand," Demanski said. "We just want them to come here and make an informed decision and see what's really going on."

President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress give him money for his border wall before federal agencies get back to work.

The shutdown ended as Democratic leaders had insisted, but Trump still makes the case for a border wall and has maintained he might shut down the government again if negotiations fail after the three weeks.