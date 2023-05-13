Dive crew rescues man holding onto tree in Boise River

Boise Fire's Dive Team rescued a man holding onto a tree in the fast-moving Boise River on Saturday. The man fell out of his tube and did not have a life jacket.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Members of the Boise Fire Department's Dive Team rescued a man holding onto a tree in the middle of the fast-moving Boise River on Saturday.

The man was floating the river when he fell out of his tube. According to a social media post from Boise Fire, the man was not did not have a life jacket on at the time.

The Boise River is currently running at roughly 6,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), and the water temperature is cold. Due to the fast and frigid conditions, Boise Fire said the man was unable to swim to shore, but fortunately grabbed ahold of a tree.

After hanging on, Boise Fire's Dive Team brought the man to shore. He reportedly had early signs of hypothermia, but fortunately is expected to make "a full recovery."

The Boise Fire Department posted a "Dangerous River Condition" notice at the end of April for the Boise River, as warmer temperatures accelerate area snowmelt. In Saturday's release, Boise Fire said it encourages everyone to take the notice seriously.

A flow rate of 6,000 cfs is four times what's considered safe for river floating. Float season typically begins in mid-June or early July.

Tonight Dive 1 rescued a male holding on to a tree in the middle of the river. The male subject was floating the river without a life jacket when he fell out of his tube. Due to the swift flows and cold water temperatures he was unable to swim to shore. pic.twitter.com/7Vrk9a6erU — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) May 14, 2023

"The water is fast moving and very cold," the Boise Fire Department said.

Under a Boise city ordinance, the city may impose a charge to recover its costs for responding to an emergency on the river in cases where first responders need to rescue people who have knowingly entered any area that has been closed to the public.

For more information on floating and Boise River conditions, visit the City of Boise's new website 'Float the Boise' by clicking here.

Watch more Local News: