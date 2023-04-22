Fourteen bodies were recently exhumed from the Camden Revolutionary War battlefield, believed to be soldiers fighting in the war.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two hundred years after fighting in the American Revolutionary War, 14 soldiers were given a proper funeral.

A day of remembrance for the 14 soldiers started with a funeral and procession outside the Bethesda Presbyterian Church in downtown Camden. A crowd poured into the street to pray and honor the fallen soldiers found at the Camden Battlefield.

According to Steven Smith, a historian and research professor at the University of South Carolina, the young men who fought in the war were farmers, students, and family men, many from Virginia and Maryland willing to sacrifice their lives for what they believed in.

"The continental soldiers were hardcore veterans, they had been in plenty of battles up north," Smith said.

He said the soldiers who died fighting for America were a part of the Second Continental Army. They were marching to Camden when they encountered the British army.

"In the middle of the night, there was a skirmish and then throughout the night, both sides deployed and prepared for battle in the morning," Smith said.

Smith said a fierce fight took place between the sides and estimates between 300 and 400 soldiers lost their lives.

"It was Aug. 16, you can imagine how hot and humid it was, and it was in a big woods, open woods, large trees," he said. "We don't know how many of those people were buried. Every one of the gentlemen we found, except the British soldier, was buried very shallowly."

The battle was considered a loss for the American Army, but they would eventually win the revolution and gain freedom from the United Kingdom.

For revolutionary war reenactor Jonathan Holland, who was in attendance on Saturday, all this is about remembering the lives lost fighting for the county.

"For every man or woman that stood up for a cause that's made our county, whether they had to do it peacefully or they had to take up arms to do it, that's what makes our country the country we are today"