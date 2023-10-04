Biden to Al Roker: 'I plan on running' in 2024, but not ready to announce

Longtime 'Today' show weatherman Al Roker asked Biden to confirm whether he was planning to run for reelection in 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

President Joe Biden wants to host a few more Easter Egg Rolls at the White House.

Longtime 'Today' show weatherman Al Roker asked Biden at the event Monday to confirm whether he was planning to run for reelection in 2024. The president is widely expected to formally announce his campaign plans in the next few months.

Asked by Roker whether he planned to take part in any more Easter Egg Rolls after 2024, Biden joked that he planned to be at "at least three or four more Easter Egg Rolls... maybe five. Maybe six, what the hell."

Pressed by Roker for more information, Biden said he plans to run for president again but is not prepared to make an official announcement.

"I plan on running, Al, but we're not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said.

NEW: TODAY’s @alroker asks President Biden about his possible Presidential run in 2024. pic.twitter.com/3OELi0yJmK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 10, 2023

The statement is no major shift for the president, who has all but announced he's running for reelection. Aides insist that an official announcement probably won't come until at least later this month, when Biden returns from a planned trip to Ireland.

Biden faces no significant Democratic challenger for the nomination; self-help guru Marianne Williamson is the sole contender at this point in the primary race.

Former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy months ago. Republican Nikki Haley, Trump's U.N. ambassador and a former South Carolina governor, announced her plans to run more recently, as did former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also expected to run, though he has made no public announcement.