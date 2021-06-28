President Biden to visit site of Florida apartment collapse on Thursday

The confirmed death toll stands at 11, with 150 people still unaccounted for after the collapse of a beachfront condo building in Surfside, Florida.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Florida on Thursday, in response to the collapse of a beachfront condominium in the community of Surfside, just outside Miami.

The confirmed death toll stands at 11, with 150 people still unaccounted for as search and rescue operations enter the sixth day.

The president spoke to reporters Tuesday as he departed the White House on a trip to Wisconsin to speak about the country's infrastructure needs. When asked if he plans to travel to Florida, Biden responded, "Yes, I hope so...as soon as we can, maybe as early as Thursday."

Shortly after his remarks, the White House confirmed the president and first lady would be traveling Thursday to Surfside, Florida.

A day earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden hadn't visited yet in order to not divert resources away from ongoing search and rescue operations.

“In terms of a visit by the president, we always want to ensure that we’re not pulling from local resources. We don’t want to draw resources that are needed in the ongoing search and rescue operations,” Pskai said, and Politico reported.

Biden has said he supports a full investigation by federal agencies on the cause of the collapse.

The White House has confirmed multiple times in the days after the collapse that the Biden administration has remained in close contact with local authorities for updates.