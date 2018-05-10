Bette Midler is known for speaking her mind, but a now-deleted tweet has landed her in hot water. Now, she is apologizing for it.

In the controversial tweet Thursday, the "Hocus Pocus" actress, 72, wrote "women, are the n-word of the world."

She continued: "Raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of childbirth and life IN SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth."

After mass backlash and calls for the tweet's deletion, Midler obliged three hours later and issued an apology.

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black,” she wrote Thursday night. “I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

Her controversial quote paraphrases the title of a song written by Beatles member John Lennon and Yoko Ono from their 1972 album "Some Time in New York City." The song was problematic during it's release nearly five decades ago, and the reception of Midler's tweet is no different today.

Her post instantly sparked outrage, with many arguing it erases the struggle of black women and is blatantly disrespectful to the African-American community in light of social issues in our country.

Midler's post amassed more than 8,000 (mostly critical) comments and 14,000 likes before it was deleted. Atlantic reporter and former ESPN analyst Jemele Hill simply said: "Full stop."

Rosa Clemente, a Green Party candidate during the 2008 election and the first Afro-Latina to run for vice president, said Midler's tweet "shows lack of knowledge on issues of race and concept of intersectionality."

User @NoisyAstronomer, a self-proclaimed "feminist," said Midler's tweet is quite "awful." She continued: "We HAVE to do better than this or we uphold the very systems of oppression that we are railing against."

@j_yvonnes said it's "disappointing" to see the quote is still being used today: "Women are highly disrespected - but don't displace the atrocities that were done to black people by using that quote," she wrote.

Another user, @dvnfgn, vowed to boycott Midler's iconic Halloween film: "When Hocus Pocus comes on later this month..."

In a follow up tweet, which was also deleted, Midler acknowledged that she offended many people but noted it was not about race: "'Women are the...etc' is a quote from Yoko Ono from 1972, which I never forgot. It rang true then, and it rings true today, whether you like it or not. This is not about race, this is about the status of women; THEIR HISTORY."

