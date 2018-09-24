Here's a midterm election scoop you can sink your teeth into.

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the co-founders of Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream, are teaming up with the liberal PAC MoveOn to roll out seven new ice cream flavors inspired by seven progressive Democratic candidates running for U.S. House seats in 2018.

"We need a Democratic majority to check President Trump’s unrestrained power," Cohen and Greenfield said in a statement on MoveOn's website. "And we also need to send progressive champions to Congress who will fix our health care system with Medicare for All, protect clean air and water, and get big money out of politics.

"We need to come up with seven amazing ice cream flavors (and flavor names) that not only taste great but also capture the essence of what each candidate stands for," the statement said.

Cohen and Greenfield will select the winners and make a batch of each flavor, which they will then raffle off.

The campaign is searching for flavors for Pennsylvania candidate Jess King, Illinois candidate Lauren Underwood, Ohio candidate Aftab Pureval, Iowa candidate J.D. Sholten, California candidate Ammar Campa Najjar, Colorado candidate Stephany Rose Spaulding and Kansas candidate James Thompson.

