These 37 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing soon

Most of these Bed Bath & Beyond store closures will reportedly happen by the end of February.

Bed Bath & Beyond will soon be closing 37 stores across 19 states. The states losing the most stores are New York, California and Washington.

Bed Bath and Beyond announced in July 2020 that it would close 200 of its namesake and other stores over two years. It also operates World Market, Cost Plus World Market and buybuy BABY, among others.

Here is the list, via the Bed Bath & Beyond website. While there was no date listed for the closures, USA TODAY reported most would happen by the end of February.

Alabama

Oxford: 1000 Oxford Exchange Blvd.

Arizona

Casa Grande: 1004 North Promenade Parkway Suite 103

Yuma: 1212 South Castle Dome Avenue

California

Campbell: Almarida Place, 515 East Hamilton Avenue

Laguna Niguel: 32391 Golden Lantern

Milpitas: 147 Great Mall Drive

Rancho Santa Margarita: 22235 El Paseo

Tustin: 13692 Jamboree Rd

Florida

Orange City: 963 Harley Strickland Boulevard

Georgia

Atlanta: 130 Perimeter Center West

Marietta: 4475 Roswell Road

Idaho

Pocatello: 1732 Hurley Drive

Michigan

Jackson: 1132 Jackson Crossing

Minnesota

Duluth: 1303 Miller Trunk Highway

Eagan: 1295 Promenade Place

Missouri

St. Joseph: 5201 North Belt Highway

Mississippi

Meridian: 131 S. Frontage Road

New Jersey

Edgewater: Edgewater Commons. 489 River Rd.

New York

Auburn: 217 Grant Avenue

Canandaigua: 328 Eastern Blvd.

Glenmont: 388 Feura Bush Road

Niagara Falls: 1520 Military Road

Plainview: 401 S. Oyster Bay Road

Port Chester: 25 Waterfront Place

Spring Valley: 14 B Spring Valley Marketplace

Ohio

Mansfield: Ontario Towne Center, 2259 Walker Lake Road

Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh: 7507 McKnight Road

York: 2845 Concord Road

Texas

Brownsville: Sunrise Palms Shopping Center, 3000 Pablo Kisel Boulevard

San Angelo: 4169 Sunset Drive

Virginia

Vienna: 2051 Chain Bridge Road

Washington

East Wenatchee: 511 Valley Mall Parkway

Longview: 200 Triangle Center

Seattle: 2600 SW Barton Street

Union Gap: 1740 East Washington Street

Wisconsin

Sheboygan: Memorial Mall, 3347 Kohler Memorial Drive

West Virginia