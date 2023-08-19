x
Hundreds of books half-off during annual Barnes & Noble sale

Do you have a bookworm in your life? If so, now might be the time to get them something.
stack of books background. many books piles.

If you're a self-described bookworm or know someone who is, you might want to get your wallets ready.

The Barnes & Noble annual 'Book Haul' sale is back.

Hundreds of books are 50% off, and premium members can get 50% off one full-priced hardcover book in store according to the website.

From fiction to biographies to cookbooks, there is something for everyone in this sale.

Other deals include a buy one get one half off deal for magazines, 30% off CDs and half off of select vinyl records. Select books can also be found for $3.

To find a Barnes & Noble near you, click here.

