Hundreds of books half-off during annual Barnes & Noble sale

If you're a self-described bookworm or know someone who is, you might want to get your wallets ready.
The Barnes & Noble annual 'Book Haul' sale is back.
Hundreds of books are 50% off, and premium members can get 50% off one full-priced hardcover book in store according to the website.
From fiction to biographies to cookbooks, there is something for everyone in this sale.
Other deals include a buy one get one half off deal for magazines, 30% off CDs and half off of select vinyl records. Select books can also be found for $3.
To find a Barnes & Noble near you, click here.
