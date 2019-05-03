The risk of a person having a heart attack increases when doing the rigorous task of shoveling snow, according to the American Heart Association.
Cold temperatures and raised blood pressure can be a bad combination. Always check with your doctor before any physical activity, especially if you have heart conditions.
"People who are outdoors in cold weather should avoid sudden exertion, like lifting a heavy shovel full of snow. Even walking through heavy, wet snow or snow drifts can strain a person’s heart," the association said in a blog post.
The American Heart Association offers some tips:
- Take breaks. Don't overstress your heart. Pay attention to your body during these breaks.
- Learn the heart attack warning signs, including chest discomfort, upper body discomfort, shortness of breath, cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.
- Don't eat a heavy meal before or soon after shoveling.
- Avoid alcohol before or soon after shoveling.
- Consult a doctor.
If you or someone you see appears to be experiencing a medical emergency, time is of the essence. Call 911 right away. Here are some warning signs, according to the American Heart Association:
- Chest discomfort. The association says most heart attacks involve discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes, or that goes away and comes back.
- Discomfort in other areas of the upper body such as pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.
- Shortness of breath.
- Breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness