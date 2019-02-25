Prosecutors have revealed new information on the investigation into an illicit Florida massage parlor and the 25 individuals charged, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The State Attorney's Office held a press conference Monday and released the probable cause affidavits for all the individuals involved.

The documents revealed Kraft was soliciting prostitution on January 19 and 20 inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, according to prosecutors.

Jan. 20 was the day of the AFC Championship game, where the Patriots beat the Chiefs in Kansas City.

The documents say Kraft arrived at the spa in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. He was videotaped engaging in sex acts with a woman at the spa in Jupiter. Officials say he gave her a $100 bill and another bill.

The championship game was scheduled for a 6:40 p.m. Eastern kickoff.



New England Patriots Robert Kraft was charged last Friday with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.

The 77-year-old Kraft has denied any wrongdoing.

Investigators have said the massage parlor could be connected to a human-trafficking ring.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg said that 25 individuals, including Kraft were charged solicitation of prostitution, which is a misdemeanor. No defendants were charged with human trafficking at the time.

Kraft's attorney has received a summons in relation to the case. Local defendants will also receive a summons. If one of the 25 charged lives outside of the county, they will receive a low-level warrant.

Aronberg stressed that the group of people charged were targeted, saying that they came from "all walks of life."

"This is not about lonely old man or victimless crimes," he said. "We will treat everyone the same, whether you have a lot of money or are indigent."

When asked about the rumors that "bigger fish" would be implicated in the investigation, Aronberg said that that would be "news to me."

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the field before the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots, in Kansas City, Mo.

