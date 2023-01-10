'I'm really distraught' | Austin man begs for help to find cat, claims Lyft driver took off with his pet

Officials at Lyft have sent out a notification to all drivers and riders in the Austin area in an effort to find the cat, Tux.

AUSTIN, Texas — Palash Pandey's Lyft ride turned into a nightmare after he said his driver took off with his pet cat, Tux, as he was dropped off at an animal hospital for an appointment.

The incident happened on Sept. 30 just before 3:30 p.m., according to Pandey. He said he had Tux inside of a cat carrier bag in the backseat. Once he was dropped off at Banfield Pet Hospital off Research Boulevard in northwest Austin, he got out and went around to open the door. But by the time he started to open it, he claims the driver sped off.

"I ran behind him. I was banging on his door, was banging on his window," said Pandey.

Pandey said he messaged the driver, named Daniel, through the Lyft app. The messages provided to KVUE by Pandey show only a few messages from the driver hours later that read, "I don't have anything of yours," and, "She isn't there sorry."

In the conversation, the driver also noted he had picked up others after his ride with Pandey and there was nothing in the backseat area.

"He said that if he knew that I had a cat with me, he would have canceled the ride. He said that he picked up multiple people after me and none of them mentioned the cat, which is, how's that again, possible?" said Pandey.

Pandey said he reported the incident to the Austin Police Department, reached out to Lyft, and posted on social media to spread the word, which has had an immense response.

Pandey noted Tux has a microchip and he has also been in contact with the microchip company.

KVUE posted about the effort to find Tux, which led to a response from Lyft CEO David Risher.

KVUE reached out to Lyft on Sunday. A spokesperson released the following statement below:

"We were in touch with Palesh within minutes of his initial outreach to @lyft - via social media as well as multiple emails and phone calls. In addition to communicating with Palesh, we have been directly in touch with the driver and other passengers that rode with him following the ride with Palesh. We realize we could have done better in communicating regular updates to Palesh and the community. We all want the same outcome - for Tux to get home safely - and will keep the community posted."

After the statement was sent out, Vice President of Customer Service at Lyft Jody Kelman spoke with KVUE about the company's response.

"We certainly want to be part of helping him find his cat. Tux. Tux is clearly a wonderful member of his family," said Kelman.

Kelman said the company will notify Lyft employees in the Austin area and have employees on the ground in the area where the drop-off occurred.

"We also are are sending out a notification to all of our riders and drivers in Austin to see if if there is anything we can can do to just find find more information about what's happening with Tux," said Kelman.

Regarding the driver's involvement, Kelman said he has been cooperative and is "equally devastated." Kelman added the driver said he doesn't remember the cat getting into the vehicle.

The incident has left Pandey in distress. He said he moved recently from Austin to Philly and considered Tux a "really, really good friend."

"I don't really have a strong community here," Pandey said. "This is really tough."

He only hopes all the efforts and outpouring of support leads him back to Tux.

Austin Pet's Alive! has also gotten involved in the search and has started handing out flyers to other animal shelters, including Austin Animal Center and Austin Humane Society.

KVUE also reached out to APD on Sunday but did not get a response.

If anyone has any information about Tux's whereabouts, Lyft encourages people to send that to findtux@lyft.com.

