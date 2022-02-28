AT&T offering US customers free long-distance calls to Ukraine

Customers in the U.S. will be able to make unlimited long-distance calls to Ukraine now through March 7.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To help those in the U.S. keep in touch with their loved ones in Ukraine, AT&T is now offering unlimited long-distance calls.

AT&T made the announcement on Friday, saying customers in the U.S. will be able to make unlimited long-distance calls to Ukraine now through March 7. According to AT&T, the offer is valid for all "consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers."

During this timeframe AT&T says customers may still receive alerts, but their accounts will still reflect waived voice charges.

AT&T adds that unlimited texts to Ukraine are "standard with Mobile Share and Unlimited Texting plans."

Here in Western New York, the local Ukrainian community held an informational meeting Saturday at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo. The focus was on showing how Americans can support the Ukrainian cause.

The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center is sending letters urging elected leaders to send support, collecting money for food and equipment, and even sending along with medical supplies.

"People listen people see what is going on here, they will deliver the message to someone higher," said Alexander Tkalich, who was born in Ukraine and now lives in Western New York. "That message will go even higher, so awareness is very important, even presence is very important."

The center also held a Support For Ukraine fundraising event Friday night. The Ukrainian kitchen served some classic meals, such as dumplings, cabbage rolls, and soup.