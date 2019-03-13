Lagos governor Akinwunmi Ambode says at least 25 children have been rescued after a three-story school building collapsed in Nigeria.

It is not known how many students were in the primary school on the top floor, or how many have died.

The collapse occurred in the heart of Nigeria's commercial capital, setting off frantic rescue efforts.

Associated Press video from the scene showed a dust-covered child being carried out of the rubble, to cheers. But another child was pulled out and slung over a rescuer's shoulder, limp and dangling.

Onlookers crowded around in the densely populated neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital and a city of some 20 million people.

Hundreds of people stood in narrow streets and on rooftops of rusted, corrugated metal. A yellow excavator scooped at the ruins.

Sani Datti, a spokesman with Nigeria's National Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press that officials from the agency and other emergency services were at the site.

"For now we don't have any word on casualties as we are still busy with rescue work," he said.

Building collapses are all too common in Nigeria, where new construction often goes up without regulatory oversight.